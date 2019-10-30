SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,388,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,776,000 after purchasing an additional 455,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.98.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

