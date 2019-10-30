T. Kyle Quinn Sells 29,840 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

