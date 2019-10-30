TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

