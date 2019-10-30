Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 664,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,859. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.