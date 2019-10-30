Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 934,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Talos Energy has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $49.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

