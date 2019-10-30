Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TALO. Guggenheim set a $49.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.