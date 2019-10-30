Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Talos Energy stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.69. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim set a $49.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

