Tango Mining (CVE:TGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Tango Mining Ltd (CVE:TGV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,627.12.

About Tango Mining (CVE:TGV)

Tango Mining Limited operates as a Canadian diversified junior mining company. It holds three thermal coal, metallurgical and processing plant, and engineering contracts in the Ogies and Highveld coalfields, Mpumalanga province and Kliprivier coalfield, KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa. The company also holds interests in the Oena Diamond Mine, an alluvial diamond property, which is located in Northern Cape Province in South Africa; the Middlepits Project, which includes two prospecting licenses, such as PL101 and PL58 and is located in the Kgalagadi District, the Republic of Botswana; the Mano River Project that consists of one 104.3 square kilometer diamond mineral exploration license located in the western part of Republic of Liberia; and the Moquita Project is located in the Province of Lunda Norte, the Republic of Angola.

