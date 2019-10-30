Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 182 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 183.85 ($2.40).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.18) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

