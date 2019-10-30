TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 0.8%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,282 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.75), 25,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,292 ($16.88).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,451.62.

In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 15,000 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,251 ($16.35), for a total transaction of £187,650 ($245,197.96).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

