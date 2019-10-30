Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.79 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

