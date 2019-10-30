Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.70 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Paycom Software worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 109.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 66,489 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paycom Software by 34.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,313 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $209.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

