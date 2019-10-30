Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $22.86 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $226,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $242,000.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of VST stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

