Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $870,665.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $41,450,549 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.28. 4,715,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,464. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

