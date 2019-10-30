Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

