Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.47. Technical Communications shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Technical Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%.

About Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

