Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Down 10.8%

Ted Baker plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s stock price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.