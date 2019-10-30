Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Pulse Network (NASDAQ:TPNI) Head to Head Review

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Pulse Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $267.36 million 8.12 -$73.52 million ($1.36) -16.47 Pulse Network $2.33 million N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenable and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 3 7 0 2.70 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $34.89, indicating a potential upside of 55.75%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Volatility & Risk

Tenable has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -26.92% -65.80% -17.79% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Tenable on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

