Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,934. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenaris by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,516 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Tenaris by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,206 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 658,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,000,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after buying an additional 600,158 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

