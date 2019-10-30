Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY19 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 177,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tennant has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $114,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,650.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

