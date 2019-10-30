Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $64,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after acquiring an additional 985,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $44,265,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $26,858,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,654,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.