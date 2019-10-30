Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Terex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Terex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.