TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

