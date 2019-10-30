Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 8,000 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSLA opened at $316.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Tesla by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

