Tether Trading Down 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $34.94 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Exmo, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00215838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.01468804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00116740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020854 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, CoinBene, B2BX, DragonEX, BitMart, Kraken, TDAX, Huobi, FCoin, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bibox, BtcTurk, UEX, C2CX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, LBank, OKEx, QBTC, HitBTC, DigiFinex, MBAex, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, Coinut, EXX, IDAX, ABCC, BigONE, CoinTiger, Liqui, Exmo, Kryptono, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, ChaoEX, BitForex, CoinEx, Iquant and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.