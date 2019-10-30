TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.77 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.76. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

