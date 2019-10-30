Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Short Interest Up 221.4% in October

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the September 15th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTPH shares. HC Wainwright cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.46. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($8.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.60% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.55 EPS for the current year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

