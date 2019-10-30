Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 1,996,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,344. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.