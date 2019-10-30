The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Cut by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 880,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 317,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,664 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

KO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196,779. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

