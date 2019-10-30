The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 3,637,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.