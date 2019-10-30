The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.