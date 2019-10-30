The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.24-2.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 245,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,462. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

