The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

