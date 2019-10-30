Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Up 15.4%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) shares traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 347,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 275% from the average session volume of 92,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

