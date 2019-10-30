Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $300.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

