TheStreet Upgrades Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to “B-“

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTB. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CTB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.76. 443,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 233.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

