TheStreet Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

MX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $443.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $3,047,343.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $44,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,942 shares of company stock worth $6,157,435. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 504,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

