Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $130.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. HSBC cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.