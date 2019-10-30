Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Timken by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Timken by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Timken by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Timken by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 799,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Timken has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.18). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

