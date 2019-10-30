Timkensteel (TMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Timkensteel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TMST traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,588. The company has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

In related news, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,877.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at $976,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,600 shares of company stock worth $372,140. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

