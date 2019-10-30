Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,907 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after acquiring an additional 558,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 487,047 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,866 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 231,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 838,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

