Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 12,136,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,243,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.