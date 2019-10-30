Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.52 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,801 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

