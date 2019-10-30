Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $425,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock worth $14,734,342. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Guggenheim upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $58.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

