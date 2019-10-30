Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for 1.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 17,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,420,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.26. 354,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,206. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

