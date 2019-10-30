Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,381 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,753. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

