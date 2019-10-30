TOP 1-Day Volume Hits $915,614.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. Over the last week, TOP has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $8.92 million and $915,614.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00215268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.01474954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00121946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,140,686,537 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

