Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $17.64. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 168,688 shares.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 43.65.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.51, for a total transaction of C$410,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,350 shares in the company, valued at C$1,073,934.08. Also, Senior Officer Anne Elizabeth Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total value of C$207,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,400.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

