Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 172156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Torstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

