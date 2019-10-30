Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.